Movers & Shakers: Eva Frazer

Eva Frazer’s passion and drive to help those in need shine in both her career choice as a physician and her personal commitment as a volunteer serving the metro area.

A 2014 Woman of Achievement, Frazer credits her parents for helping to instill the values she holds today: “They were both committed to serving their community, my father through his medical practice and my mother through teaching in disadvantaged areas.”

Born in St. Louis, Frazer relates that her earliest memories involve waiting for her father to come home at night from the medical office he built next door. “Even as a child of 4 or 5, I understood that what my father did as a physician was powerful and important,” she says. “At that time, there were very few women in medicine and even fewer Black women, but I knew that I had to be a doctor.”

After graduating from University City High School, she entered the University of Missouri-Kansas City’s six-year medical program. She completed her residency at the famed Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, before joining four practices here. “My life has been deeply touched by the patients I have had the privilege to serve,” she says.

Retired from full-time medical practice, Frazer now uses her medical insight and expertise as a member of the advisory committee of Saint Louis University’s Health Resource Center. “I am committed to being an advocate for medical education initiatives and helping the underserved and uninsured in the St. Louis region,” she says.