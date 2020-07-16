Movers & Shakers: Brian S. Braunstein

Braunstein is assistant vice president and risk management counsel for Enterprise Holdings and its Alamo Rent A Car, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and National Car Rental brands. “COVID-19 has certainly impacted the travel industry, and as local papers have captured, it has also impacted Enterprise significantly,” he says. “Recently, we have seen a large uptick in business and are hopeful that it will continue. My role has not lessened. As you can imagine, the risk management side of any business is a focus point today.”

Braunstein graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business from State University of New York in Buffalo and a Juris Doctor degree from Cleveland’s Case Western Reserve University.

Born in New York, Braunstein was raised in the suburbs of Long Island. “My mom passed down the [importance of] volunteer experience to me,” he says of his childhood. “She was a docent at the Holocaust museum in New York and now in Chicago. … My father taught me to live one day at a time and to make the most of the time you have. There are not many 90-year-olds who still play golf three days a week.”

A member of Creve Coeur’s Congregation B’nai Amoona, he enjoyed playing on the temple’s softball team for about 20 years “until I realized I could not keep up with those players 30 to 40 years younger than me.”

Braunstein and his wife, Debbi, met as college freshmen. “She shrugged me off for a bit, but we will be married 37 years in August,” he says. Debbi Braunstein is director of Sharsheret Supports at the metro area’s Jewish Community Center, which provides free breast cancer and ovarian cancer programs and support groups. They have lived in their Creve Coeur home since relocating here and are the parents of two children, both of whom have followed careers in the medical field.

