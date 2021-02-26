Missouri Historical Society Names First Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility

The Missouri Historical Society has created and filled a new senior leadership position dedicated to improving and expanding diversity initiatives within the society and for those the society serves.
Dara Taylor joined the MHS team as the first managing director of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility earlier this month. According to the press release, she will work alongside MHS president Frances Levine and executive leadership to expand the society’s current diversity initiatives and ensure a culture of inclusion.
MHS operates the Missouri History Museum, Library & Research Center and Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and is funded through private donations and St. Louis City and County taxpayers, according to the society’s website.
“The Missouri Historical Society has long been committed to not just re-examining history to tell a more complete version of the past; following the protests across our nation this summer, MHS made the commitment to re-examine our internal culture to ensure that we are living up to our own values,” Levine says in a press release. “Part of that commitment involved looking at our organizational structure and recognizing the need for a new leadership position to spearhead both MHS’s internal and external [diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility] efforts.”
Taylor has been tasked with designing and implementing “new, actionable and measurable initiatives that create meaningful change” within MHS; building new relationships and strengthening existing relationships with external groups and organizations; and working with MHS staff to secure funding for diversity training and initiatives. She will also oversee the MHS human resources department.
“MHS’s values of community engagement, education, inclusivity and collaboration, stewardship and excellence all align with my own core-values, which led me to believe MHS would be an ideal place for me to continue my work in the [diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility] field,” Taylor said in the release.
Prior to accepting this role at MHS, Taylor worked for 12 years as the diversity, equity and inclusion director at Community Catalyst, a national consumer health advocacy organization. She has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and Africana studies from Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and earned a Master of Health Science in Policy and Management degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.
“Taylor’s career is rooted in health and criminal justice reform policy and system change, having worked for the Missouri Foundation for Health, the Eastern District of Missouri Federal Office of Probation and the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Policy and Research prior to her role at Community Catalyst,” the release details.
Taylor also serves as a board member of Forward Through Ferguson, an organization formed after the death of Michael Brown, Jr. to advance racially equitable systems and policies that support all residents of the St. Louis metro area.
“Dara Taylor’s years of experience implementing and evaluating organizational equity and inclusion plans will be a great asset for MHS as we continue to strive toward being a more equitable, inclusive and welcoming institution for all,” Levine says.
To learn more about MHS diversity initiatives, visit mohistory.org/about/commitment-to-racial-equity.