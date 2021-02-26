Missouri Historical Society Names First Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility

The Missouri Historical Society has created and filled a new senior leadership position dedicated to improving and expanding diversity initiatives within the society and for those the society serves.

Dara Taylor joined the MHS team as the first managing director of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility earlier this month. According to the press release, she will work alongside MHS president Frances Levine and executive leadership to expand the society’s current diversity initiatives and ensure a culture of inclusion.

MHS operates the Missouri History Museum, Library & Research Center and Soldiers Memorial Military Museum and is funded through private donations and St. Louis City and County taxpayers, according to the society’s website.

“The Missouri Historical Society has long been committed to not just re-examining history to tell a more complete version of the past; following the protests across our nation this summer, MHS made the commitment to re-examine our internal culture to ensure that we are living up to our own values,” Levine says in a press release. “Part of that commitment involved looking at our organizational structure and recognizing the need for a new leadership position to spearhead both MHS’s internal and external [diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility] efforts.”

Taylor has been tasked with designing and implementing “new, actionable and measurable initiatives that create meaningful change” within MHS; building new relationships and strengthening existing relationships with external groups and organizations; and working with MHS staff to secure funding for diversity training and initiatives. She will also oversee the MHS human resources department.