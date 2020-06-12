Missouri Botanical Garden to Reopen with Updated Safety Precautions

The Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis plans to reopen to the public on June 16 after closing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We are delighted that we will soon be able to welcome visitors back to the Missouri Botanical Garden,” garden president Peter Wyse Jackson said in a recent press release. “The Garden recognizes the importance of public gardens and outdoor spaces as indispensable to community healing. We are eager to once again have visitors strolling Garden grounds as they take in the fresh air and enjoy the rich diversity of the Garden’s plant collections and displays.”
To ensure the safety of visitors, volunteers and staff, the garden’s leaders are implementing additional health and safety protocols, including limited capacity entry. Garden hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday until further notice, and all visitors (including members) must purchase dated, timed e-tickets prior to arrival. Tickets are available online or by phone: 314.678.7442.
Visitors must also enter and exit the grounds through separate, one-way paths to allow for safe proper social distancing. Indoor spaces will remain closed, and face coverings will be required for all guests 9 years of age or older.
More details are available on the garden’s website, as well as virtual content for those who prefer to stay home.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.