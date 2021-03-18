Missouri Athletic Club Elects First Female President

For its first 85 years, the Missouri Athletic Club was exclusively a men’s club. Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee became the first female member of the exclusive St. Louis club in 1988, opening doors for many women to join and eventually rise in the ranks of leadership.

This May, Angie Minges, a strategic planning leader at Nestlé Purina, will step up as the MAC’s first female president. Since becoming a member in 2015, Minges has served on numerous MAC committees including planning and membership, chaired its Women’s Initiative Group for several years and led as a member of the board of governors. Minges was confident she could steer the club through the waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and into the post-pandemic era, and her fellow governors affirmed this by electing her.

“I felt I was the right person at the right time,” she says, reflecting on what motivated her to pursue this position. “As we come out of this pandemic, the club needs to understand how our members’ wants and needs have changed, and how we can make them feel more comfortable at the club. We also need to focus on supporting our community and charities.”

The MAC prides itself on being “the premier athletic, social and dining club” for about 2,500 metro area business, professional and civic leaders and their families, according to the club’s website. Its history involves hosting dignitaries who visited St. Louis for the 1904 Summer Olympics and World’s Fair. Its accolades include achieving Platinum Club status – which is bestowed on the top 20 private athletic clubs across the U.S. – every year since 2000.