Meet Journey: The Pregnant Horse at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch That Captured the Hearts of St. Louis Area Residents

For a local horse aptly dubbed Journey, the rough road to recovery has reached a smooth terminus: The mare recently welcomed a happy, healthy colt at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch, the Humane Society of Missouri’s haven for numerous abused and neglected horses and farm animals.

Journey first trotted into metro area residents’ hearts as one of 10 surviving horses among 29 involved in a horrific trailer truck crash last October on Interstate 44 in Franklin County, an hour southwest of here.

Early in her rehabilitation at the Union ranch, Longmeadow staff discovered Journey had become pregnant prior to the accident. In celebration, Missouri photographer Tammi Elbert donated her services for a nature-inspired maternity shoot for the mare – complete with florals styled around her swelling belly.

“People were very excited,” says Amanda Mullen, the ranch’s director. “We had a baby cam showing Journey, so people could follow the livestream video … during the daytime. As horses often do, [Journey] delivered overnight, so people were able to see her new colt the next morning.”

The fortunate foal was named through a survey on the ranch’s website that received almost 5,000 votes, with more than 1,500 choosing the winning moniker: Cruiser. “Cruiser was one of the ideas from staff to go along with the travel theme of Journey … and we thought it was a cute name,” Mullen says. “Cruiser was the good thing that came out of the tragedy of the wreck.”

Cruiser is the second success story at Longmeadow that emerged from a tragic crash. Twist of Fate, the “painting” horse nicknamed Twister, also was born to a horse rescued from another Franklin County accident, in 2006. Like Journey, his mother was being transported for slaughter at the time of the incident, but a “twist of fate” led to Longmeadow, Mullen explains.