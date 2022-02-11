McArthur’s Bakery Partners With Schnucks and STEP UP to Sell Smiley Face Cookies in 70-Plus Stores

Early last December, longstanding local institution McArthur’s Bakery announced a partnership with Schnuck Markets to sell its aptly named Smiley Face Cookie Company cookies at 77 area stores.
The sweetest part? The treats are decorated by local adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities (commonly called IDD) through a collaboration with Lafayette Industries’ STEP UP program, which helps provide job training and experience to one of the country’s most underemployed communities. All in all, the entire enterprise is something everyone can smile about.
“The demand and reception of the cookies at Schnucks has been overwhelming in a pleasant way,” says Scott Rinaberger, owner of McArthur’s. “We anticipated selling around 12 to 15 packs per store a week, which is around 6,000 to 7,000 cookies hand-baked, hand-dipped, hand-decorated and hand-packed. During the month of December, we were producing nearly 12,000 cookies a week, and we still are well above 10,000 cookies a week during January.”
For seven decades, metro area residents have shared slices of cake and other baked goods from McArthur’s. Among the bakery’s most popular menu items is its smiley cookies, which became the signature product for participants in STEP UP at the McArthur’s Kirkwood location, The Pioneer Bakery Cafe (thepioneer-stl.com). Participants in the one- to two-year program attend one classroom session a week to learn “soft” skills, followed by a shift or two at the café to pick up front-of-house and back-of-house skills.
In spring 2021, the work site and cookies were featured on an episode of “Today” on NBC. The buzz created an opportunity for McArthur’s to be included in Schnucks’ Support Local initiative. Fast-forward to 2022: Above the stellar cookie sales, it’s the training program that’s truly shining.
“The acceptance of the new teammates to the McArthur’s family has been incredible,” Rinaberger says. “My long-time employees not only embraced the new teammates but [also] found various ways to make them feel welcome and inclusive of our team.”
Rinaberger says the entire experience began by trying to solve a business problem. He had a closed location that was fully equipped and underused. But the more he learned about the lack of services for young adults with IDD and the limited opportunities for them, he felt he could and should do more.
“Why not fill your job openings with some of the most passionate, talented and dedicated employees from the largest underemployed population in the U.S.?” he asks rhetorically. “It provides businesses with a competitive advantage, as customers appreciate social responsibility and community-based initiatives.”
McArthur’s Bakery, 3055 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, 314-894-0900, mcarthurs.com