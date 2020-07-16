Locally Based Parents as Teachers Nonprofit Develops Innovative Home-Visiting Program, Aims to Bridge 'Digital Divide'

Parents as Teachers, a nonprofit organization headquartered in Maryland Heights, received a major grant in February to pilot a home-visiting program combining videoconference technology with in-person consultation. As with many other organizations, COVID-19 forced a change of plans, but in some ways, also accelerated innovation.

Parents as Teachers has developed a home-visiting model over 35 years to support families during pregnancy and early childhood years. Affiliates such as school districts and hospitals have used the model to serve at least 193,200 families worldwide, according to a recent press release.

Each visit involves an educator visiting a family’s home to assess the way children and parents interact and discuss the parents’ concerns and their family’s overall wellbeing, says Angela Rau, Parents as Teachers’ virtual home-visiting specialist. According to the release, Parents as Teachers received a $221,179 grant from the Texas-based Episcopal Health Foundation to launch and study a combined virtual and in-person visiting program, which was expected to be one of the first of its kind in the nation.

“Those first three years are the critical window for every child, and every parent can benefit from extra help,” Elena Marks, the foundation’s president and CEO, states in the release. “We want to create healthier communities for generations to come.”

Originally, the virtual approach aimed to make visits possible when tight schedules, inclement weather, sick family members or other complications deterred meeting in-person. But on March 11, the organization pivoted to an entirely virtual approach using telehealth technology in response to COVID-19. Since then, Rau says approximately 100,000 families have continued home visits through the Rapid Response Home Visiting collaboration, funded by a $1.13 million grant from the California-based Heising-Simons Foundation.