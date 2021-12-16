Local 10-Year-Old Bakes to Raise Money for Rare Pain Disorder Treatment With Help From Florissant’s Made. by Lia

For 10-year-old Lyla McCarty, baking is a sweet distraction.

“I have always loved baking … ,” she explains. “It helps take my mind off the pain.”

The fifth grader at Green Park Lutheran School in St. Louis has complex regional pain syndrome – a rare disorder – in one leg.

To raise money for treatment, McCarty recently sold thousands of pink-frosted cookies at Made. by Lia Craft Bakery in Florissant. The special fundraiser, Lyla’s Dream Bakery, was organized with the help of a social media campaign led by TikTok influencer Charlie Rocket (né Jabaley) on his Dream Machine Tour. “Charlie Rocket contacted me and said, ‘We would love for you to help make this dream come true for Lyla,’” recalls Lia Holter, owner of Made. by Lia.

With just a week to prep for the project, the “dream team” surprised McCarty at Holter’s bakery to reveal it as the location of her pop-up. “It was so sweet,” Holter recalls. “[McCarty] was blindfolded, and we told her, ‘This is going to be yours for 24 hours.’ She was so happy.”

An initial estimated need for 200 cookies turned into about 2,000 cookies, Holter says. “The whole week, we dropped everything … , and the dream team made it happen,” she recalls. “We all came to the bakery several nights with Lyla and her family to bake.”

On the Nov. 7 event date, people had already started lining up down the street an hour before the doors opened, Holter says. Thousands of attendees turned out to purchase sweet treats in support of McCarty. “It just made me feel amazing to know people knew about my story and would take time out of their day to come support me,” McCarty says. “Most of the people that came I didn’t know, and some were my really close friends, so I’m just really grateful.”