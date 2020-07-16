Ladue Horton Watkins High School Graduate Establishes Student Opportunities Network

A new initiative is giving local students hands-on, real-world work experience, all in an effort to help forge their future career paths.

Last year, the Student Opportunities Network was founded by 18-year-old Ladue Youth Council Chairmen Giuseppe Di Cera, with the support of Ladue Mayor Nancy Spewak, to generate student work and internship opportunities with local businesses and other organizations.

Di Cera, a recent Ladue Horton Watkins High School graduate set to attend the University of Chicago in the fall, calls the initiative an answer to a critical problem with the education and career development systems that can be seen locally – and nationally.

“As a student, I observed how my peers struggled to secure their first career-oriented opportunities,” Di Cera explains. “This was not because they were not capable. Simply put, they didn’t have networks of connections to match their interests with available opportunities.”

So the local native created the Student Opportunities Network online database, which lists available work opportunities with local businesses and organizations for high school and early college students, who can sign up to receive emails about new job and internship postings, as well as see alerts on Instagram.

Thus far, more than a dozen local companies are participating in the initiative, including Gladys Manion Real Estate, the Ladue Education Foundation, the Jill Schupp for Congress Campaign, the Ann Wagner for Congress Campaign, the Sam Page for County Executive Campaign, Knot Magic Muscle Therapy, Aerovate, Lu Lu Belle, MOD ON TREND, the Woman’s Exchange, Sign of the Arrow, Ladue News and the Whitney R. Harris World Law Institute at Washington University School of Law.