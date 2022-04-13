Ladue Horton Watkins High School Alumna Marian Steen Makes an Impact Through Art and Volunteerism

Marian Steen, an award-winning St. Louis artist, began drawing and painting in the third grade. Recalling an early moment when she received an award for her painting of a little boy in overalls, she says: “I knew then that I wanted to be an artist and never looked back.”

Now, as an artist for more than 40 years, she says she fell in love with the medium of watercolors “because of its fluidity and capriciousness.”

Steen sells her abstract artwork through galleries, at street fairs and directly from her studio. Petite in stature with a magnetic personality and warm smile, she says: “I love meeting the people that buy my art.” The two-time breast cancer survivor recalls the time she told her doctor that he was her customer before she became his.

Born and raised here, Steen lived with her parents and brother in University City until high school, when they moved to Olivette. She graduated from Ladue Horton Watkins High School, studied at the University of Cincinnati and transferred to Washington University in St. Louis’ School of Fine Arts. She graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in 1965. After graduation, she taught junior high school art until she started a family. When she divorced in 1978, she tried to figure out how she could earn a living. “I taught workshops for years and eventually started doing outdoor art festivals, which I love,” she says.

One of two street artists on the committee that created the Saint Louis Art Fair, Steen says that inspiration for her paintings “comes mostly from the world around me.” She adds: “I look at the world through my artist’s eyes and think I see things differently than the average person.”