Ladue Entrepreneur Launches Custom Local Goods Gift Box Company

There’s often a difference between what people want to give as gifts versus what they want to receive.

Aesthetically pleasing gift sets often contain items meant to look pretty, rather than ones that serve a purpose, says Shannon Lemp, founder of The Matched Box. When she launched The Matched Box earlier this year – just weeks before the coronavirus reportedly reached Missouri – she set out to create gift boxes that are both meaningful and useful, plus feature trinkets from local and regional businesses.

“I don’t like putting things in a box that [make people think], ‘Oh, isn’t this nice? Now what am I going to do with it?’” Lemp says.

Lemp, a St. Louis native and Ladue resident, says she developed The Matched Box as an online business while phasing out her wedding- and event-planning business, My Blush Events. Through her latest venture, Lemp gets to continue collaborating with other business owners – a task she greatly enjoyed as a wedding planner, she says.

Lemp’s wedding expertise has proven useful when designing themed gift boxes such as the celebratory Yes Box for engagements, which includes a small bottle of Champagne, a decorative flute and roses from Ken Miesner’s Flower Shoppe in Ladue. As a former planner, Lemp advocates for surprising clients with a special treat, like the Wedding Party Relief + Stay Calm and Call Your Wedding Planner box featuring soothing goodies.

“Keeping everyone connected, engaged and confident has always been part of the wedding planner’s reality,” states the box’s description on Instagram. “We will help you support your tribe.”