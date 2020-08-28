Ladue-Based Petite Keep Offers Stylish, Personalized Baby Keepsake Trunks

With a baby comes a bounty of belongings that, in time, become sentimental souvenirs – the baby’s hospital bracelet, that first pair of shoes and that swaddle full of the baby’s sweet scent. And when Ladue resident Lindsay Mullenger couldn’t find a trunk to house such treasures for her daughters, she created Petite Keep.

“When I was looking for a trunk myself, I really was looking for an aesthetic that would work in my daughter’s nursery,” Mullenger says. “There were many keepsakes of my daughter’s that I didn’t want to just go put in the attic in a plastic bin. I wanted to be able to have them close in reach. … So quite frankly, I started looking, and the aesthetic that I was really searching for wasn’t out there, and that’s really how Petite Keep was born. I just had a need and didn’t find it in the marketplace.”

Mullenger launched Petite Keep in January, offering both a petite and a grand trunk – the petite option measuring 20.4 inches long, 10.2 inches wide and 7.8 inches tall, and the grand trunk measuring 23.6 inches long, 14.1 inches wide and 9.4 inches tall.

“It needed to fit an 8-by-11 piece of paper because I have a lot of special documents I wanted to include in their boxes,” Mullenger says. “That large of a box or trunk was really price-prohibited in a lot of places, so I really began searching and reaching out to different artisans.”

Both the petite and grand steel trunks feature gorgeous gold hardware and are available in soft hues, including white, gray and pink.