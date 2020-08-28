Ladue-Based Petite Keep Offers Stylish, Personalized Baby Keepsake Trunks

With a baby comes a bounty of belongings that, in time, become sentimental souvenirs – the baby’s hospital bracelet, that first pair of shoes and that swaddle full of the baby’s sweet scent. And when Ladue resident Lindsay Mullenger couldn’t find a trunk to house such treasures for her daughters, she created Petite Keep.
“When I was looking for a trunk myself, I really was looking for an aesthetic that would work in my daughter’s nursery,” Mullenger says. “There were many keepsakes of my daughter’s that I didn’t want to just go put in the attic in a plastic bin. I wanted to be able to have them close in reach. … So quite frankly, I started looking, and the aesthetic that I was really searching for wasn’t out there, and that’s really how Petite Keep was born. I just had a need and didn’t find it in the marketplace.”
Mullenger launched Petite Keep in January, offering both a petite and a grand trunk – the petite option measuring 20.4 inches long, 10.2 inches wide and 7.8 inches tall, and the grand trunk measuring 23.6 inches long, 14.1 inches wide and 9.4 inches tall.
“It needed to fit an 8-by-11 piece of paper because I have a lot of special documents I wanted to include in their boxes,” Mullenger says. “That large of a box or trunk was really price-prohibited in a lot of places, so I really began searching and reaching out to different artisans.”
Both the petite and grand steel trunks feature gorgeous gold hardware and are available in soft hues, including white, gray and pink.
“The most important thing to me when we launched was [creating] something really well for our customer,” Mullenger says. “So I didn’t want to come out of the gates and have 10 different offerings and people just be OK with it. I want them to be thrilled with it, so that was intentional.”
Customers are even allowed to select from four fabrics – blue gingham, white polka dot, pink polka dot and floral – for the interior of the trunk, which is embroidered locally with an option for customization.
Mullenger continues: “The personalization is completely flexible. We are able to adapt with what the customer wants, so that’s really a custom experience that they go online and build this custom keepsake trunk for themselves, for their children, and then we have a lot of grandparents.”
Mullenger has seen monograms, full names and the first initial of a name embroidered inside a Petite Keep keepsake – a portion of proceeds for which are donated to charities supporting young mothers in the metro area.
“When I was kind of building the idea of what Petite Keep would eventually become, I knew for me, a really important part was giving back,” Mullenger says. “I don’t think I realized before we launched how impactful it would be to my customers. … I don’t take that privilege lightly.”
Petite Keep, petitekeep.com
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.