Know Before You Go: A Guide to St. Louis Area Farmers Markets in 2020

One of summer’s pleasures for many people involves visiting the area’s gorgeous farmers markets. Perusing open-air stalls brimming with farm-fresh produce, meats and other products, along with creative handmade items like soaps, candles and textiles, provides a feast for the senses and an important way to help support businesses here.

This year, because of COVID-19 concerns, several farmers markets look a bit different – including Kirkwood Farmers Market.

“Despite our necessary changes, we’ve been doing pretty well, and people are still coming out to shop,” says Kori Thompson, its market master. The Kirkwood operation runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Visitors will notice fencing surrounding the market, one of the more visible changes that allow market staff to control the amount of pedestrian traffic there. Tables and chairs, which usually give visitors a place to sit and enjoy live music, are absent. Special events, such as the annual peach festival and market tasting events, are canceled. “If things change, we may be able to offer some additional events later on, but that all depends on how things go with the numbers of COVID-19 cases and community spread,” Thompson says.

Based on the size of the fenced area, Thompson says the market has a capacity of 81 visitors at a time. Vendors and visitors are required to wear masks and encouraged to maintain a distance from one another of at least 6 feet. Hand sanitizer is provided at the market entrance and at locations throughout the market area.