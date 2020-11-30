‘Keep It Local’: Discount Card Supports St. Louis Area Businesses, Operation Food Search

When you purchase the Keep It Local Discount Card, you’re not just getting in on exclusive deals; you’re giving back to the St. Louis metro area community through Operation Food Search and through the small businesses you choose to support.

The creators of 314Together, an active Facebook community dedicated to uplifting the metro area and its small businesses, have come together once again to initiate a way for shoppers to give their dollars to businesses that need a boost in 2020.

“With the pandemic in its 8th month of prohibiting local businesses from driving the traffic they need to meet their goals, many are in desperate need of support in the form of sales,” the release states. “With that singular goal in mind, a group of local brands – including 314Together, The Women’s Creative, Collections by Joya, Experience Booklet and Lusso – have partnered to create a discount card that allows shoppers access to hundreds of discounts and offers through the holiday season and the first quarter of next year.”

The Keep It Local Discount Card unlocks discounts and deals for online and in-person shopping by way of a one-time $30 card purchase at thenewnormalstl.com/keepitlocal. According to a press release, all proceeds from the card purchases will go to Operation Food Search, a St. Louis-based nonprofit helping those who are food-insecure in the metro area. It's all made possible through sponsors Schnucks, Bud Select, Carrollton Bank and Ameren.