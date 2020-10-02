John Burroughs School Students Form Nonpartisan Nonprofit to Educate Young Voters

Rahul Jasti, a senior at St. Louis’ John Burroughs School, is five months too young to vote in this year’s presidential election, yet he’s confident he can impact today’s political landscape.

“I think that it’s important for high school students to realize that our voices can actually be powerful and can inform others,” he says.

Jasti is one of four founding members of The Objective Reporter, a nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to inspiring a more politically informed youth. He and his fellow founders – JBS seniors Thomas Champer, Josh Antony and Ziyaad Raza – put their minds and skills together to establish their organization in the late spring, motivated in part by survey results released this year from the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

The center, a nationally recognized research center based at Tufts University's Tisch College of Citizenship and Public Service, concluded that “youth engagement is higher than in 2016 and 2018, but access to information about registration and voting in an election during the pandemic may be an issue.” It found that “just 10 percent of Americans between 18 and 24 met a standard of ‘informed engagement’ in the 2012 presidential election cycle.”

The thought of their classmates going to the polls with limited political knowledge was concerning to these young activists. Like many Americans, they’ve experienced frustrating interactions with peers when attempting to discuss political topics. Jasti says these conversations often result in arguments rather than productive learning opportunities, and they’re trying to change that.