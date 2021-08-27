Introducing The Solarium: The New Nature-Inspired Event Venue at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis

Inspired by nature’s beauty, The Solarium is The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis’ breathtaking new outdoor venue designed with the most luxurious special event accommodations in mind.

“Like a blooming botanical garden, The Solarium is special – it’s not a typical ballroom or meeting space,” says Amanda Joiner, the hotel’s general manager. “Our clients were looking for unique event venues … and also had the desire to be outside. Those were the launching points that allowed us to imagine The Solarium.”

Over more than a decade in the venue’s making, the hotel partnered with Atlanta-based architecture and interior design firm The Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry to bring the blossoming vision to fruition. At slightly more than 3,000 square feet, the glass-paneled, sun-drenched venue abounds with plant life. That foliage focal point is featured in a 60-foot planter bed of lush greenery and blooming hydrangeas, as well as a latticed ceiling laced with ivy, all complemented by a sage hunter green color scheme that evokes a garden aesthetic throughout the space.

The structure’s sleek glass roof and removable glass-panel walls, which can be taken down in the spring and summer and installed in the fall and winter, allow for all-weather, year-round events. “You don’t have to worry about sun or rain or being too hot or cold,” Joiner explains.

The versatile venue can play host to a multitude of occasions, from charitable galas to holiday soirées to corporate events to weddings and more. Two additional glass panels allow the space to be divided into three distinct sections. In addition, three sizes of round cocktail tables and multiple mobile bars can accommodate 190 seated diners and 225 guests for drinks.