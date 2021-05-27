Imagination Toys Owner Reflects on 35 Years of Connecting Families Through Play

Ask any local family: Imagination Toys is the perfect place for parents to purchase terrific toys in the metro area. The Ladue store has been creating that magic now for 35 years – and counting.

“It feels amazing to celebrate 35 years,” owner Polly Lett says. “Imagination Toys is a St. Louis institution, bringing joy to generations of children and convenience to countless parents and grandparents since 1985.”

Imagination Toys, located at 9737 Clayton Road within the Granaway Shops in Ladue, was purchased by Lett in January 2012.

“Ladue almost lost Imagination Toys,” Lett says. “The founders decided to retire at the end of the 2011 holiday season. Upon learning of the going-out-of-business sale, I expressed my disappointment to my husband and told him the store was a tradition in St. Louis and needed to continue. As someone who buys companies for a living, he asked me what the owners intended to do with the store. I went back in, and the rest, as they say, is history. We continued the tradition.”

Although Lett remodeled the 4,000-square-foot storefront and updated its assortment of items, she kept the iconic Mary Engelbreit-designed logo and says the same great customer service similarly had to stay.

“I have a son who is 32, and when he was a child, we would come here all the time,” Lett says. “I also have twins who are 21, and I continued that tradition of going to Imagination Toys. I still love the way that you walk in, and they greet you at the front door and ask, ‘What can we help you with?’”