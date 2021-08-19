How a Rare Bloom at St. Louis’ Missouri Botanical Garden is Changing the World

Only 25 known individual trees of the Karomia gigas species exist in the wild – most of which are challenged in reproduction, due to significant distance between individuals and populations. The scientists behind the scenes at St. Louis’ own Missouri Botanical Garden are the first to successfully bring this critically endangered species to fruition – and never-before-seen blooms are instigating studies on how to save these extremely endangered trees.
“The discussion was, is this species going to flower in our lifetimes?” says Andrew Wyatt, senior VP of the Horticulture and Living Collections at the local landmark, who remembers the challenges of bringing the tree to bear fruit. “The fact that it flowered in three years was amazing. We were probably some of the first scientists, the first horticulturists, to see the plant flower.”
Karomia gigas can be found in the wild in a forested area of Tanzania known as the Miombo Woods. The trees face challenges in reproducing, given the distances between clusters that often cause genetic bottlenecks. Individuals that are breeding produce few fruits that can carry viable seeds, due to what scientists believe is a fungal infection that rots the fruits before they reach maturity.
“When we first got the seed here at Missouri Botanical Garden, we received about 6,500 fruits from Tanzania,” Wyatt explains. “Each one of those fruits potentially had about four seeds to them. We gently opened them, which took us more than 18 hours, [and] only found 111 potentially viable seeds. And out of that, we managed to get only 29 germinates – so it’s scary.”
Twice in the history of the species (first identified in 1934), Karomia gigas has been believed to be extinct. Labeled as critically endangered by a global authority on the natural world, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, this tree’s biggest threat is being prized as a resource and valued for its beautiful reddish color, alongside habitat loss.
“Conservation from the wider picture is, if people are pushed for basic survival, they’re going to destroy the environment to survive – that’s the nature of things,” Wyatt says. “Conservation is caught up with economics, and wood is a very important resource. These trees are continuously under threat.”
As part of their livelihood and through a grant project under Botanic Gardens Conservation International, local farmers in small Tanzanian villages that are close to the trees in Southern Africa are paid to check in on the species in the wild, which is no easy task. Wyatt reports that, during a visit on the ground, he and his team drove the better part of a day out to the forest and then had to walk more than 6 miles before reaching the tree clusters. The botanical garden’s conservation efforts in the wild are maintained in partnership with the Tanzanian Forestry Service, primarily, and Botanic Gardens Conservation International to ensure preservation wherever possible.
“Our conservation of these trees is not isolated to what we do on the other side of the world,” Wyatt says. “We act as support for [our] partners in Tanzania, in understanding how to grow the species, execute conservation [and] provide information on propagation and cultivation.”
Though the trees nursed in St. Louis have bloomed, there’s no guarantee on when they will bloom again because the species populates in sporadic cycles, sometimes skipping a year at a time.
“This is the first time they’ve been successfully cultivated,” Wyatt says. “For us, they behave slightly differently than they do in the wild. In Tanzania, they follow the rain cycle. We have a different environment here in the greenhouses. We’re hopeful that, next year, it will flower at the same time.”
Although the Karomia gigas is currently in the nursery at the botanical garden, the hope is one day to introduce an individual in the Climatron for guests to visit – allowing visitors to see conservation in action. The first goal, naturally, is to ensure horticulturists know how to grow the species before putting it on display.
“The garden’s landscape is a window into the garden’s work,” says Wyatt, which is a mantra for the highly popular St. Louis site. “Many of the plants on display are part of active conservation efforts.”
