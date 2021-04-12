How a Missouri Family Farm is Producing Healthier Meats Through Regenerative Agriculture

August and Katelyn Horstmann characterize soil as “the solution under our feet,” further referring to it as “the basis of all life. Without it, we’re nothing.”

The youthful husband-and-wife team, who own Horstmann Cattle Company, describe themselves as “first-generation regenerative farmers on a third-generation family farm.” Their farmstead lies roughly 75 miles west of Ladue in Owensville and comprises roughly 1,000 acres, divided into more than 50 paddocks.

There, they practice regenerative agriculture, which August Horstmann distinguishes from two similar terms, renewable and sustainable agriculture: “The key difference between regenerative agriculture and sustainable agriculture is the intention. Regenerative agriculture aims to regenerate, or renew, the productivity and growth potential of whatever is being regenerated.

“When regenerating the soil, your plants become more nutrient-dense. More nutrient-dense plants make the animals consuming them healthier with more nutrients and flavor. Healthier meat leads to a healthier consumer.”

In short, the Horstmanns focus on balance and old-school connectivity – the kind that long predated high-tech connectivity.

“Sustainable practices, by definition, seek to maintain the same, whereas regenerative practices recognize that natural systems are currently impacted,” Horstmann continues, mentioning the use of management techniques to restore and improve productivity. “Regenerative and sustainable actions can use essentially the same practices – the difference is the application and the management of those tools. We always say, ‘Why sustain our degraded soil when we can regenerate it?’”