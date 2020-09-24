GiftAMeal App Gives Back to St. Louis Community Through Donations to Operation Food Search

While scrolling through social media, do you often catch yourself drooling over the image of a juicy burger or a decadent dessert? Inspired by this phenomena, two friends came up with the idea to launch a savvy app to share snapshots of delicious dishes … but with the purpose of promoting magnanimity and goodwill in the area community.

For every photo posted through the GiftAMeal app, another meal is donated to someone in need. Additional shares on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter provide more meals to fight food insecurity.

“Hunger can happen to anyone,” says Andrew Glantz, co-founder and CEO. “There are so many good people who face food insecurity through no fault of their own. Hunger can be a barrier to all other opportunities for people in need. We can all support each other in the community and all be better off.”

Glantz was only 19 when he and co-founder Aidan Folbe came up with the vision for GiftAMeal while sharing a pizza. He once believed that startups were too risky, but “the potential impact and scalability” of this venture felt worth it, Glantz says.

“Even if we failed, we’d provide hundreds of thousands of meals to those in need, and support local restaurants and businesses for a good period of time,” he says. “If we succeeded, we could build something that could make a difference at a national scale, feeding those in need, putting a dent in food insecurity, providing a unique solution to restaurants and creating an easy way for people to give back.”

By the start of this month, GiftAMeal had officially donated half a million meals throughout its existence, thanks to 35,000 app users and more than 200 restaurant partners.