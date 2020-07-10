Exit 11 Opens Coffee-Centered Drive-Thru Trailers, Online Store

The owners of Exit 11 – a coffeehouse and co-working center in Franklin County, roughly an hour’s drive west of Ladue – expanded their business just as the economy took a major downturn. Fortunately, they opened the right type of business to succeed during the COVID-19 shutdown.

On March 13, owners Angela and Scott Garland opened their second drive-thru trailer in Union, in a spot ideal for catching commuter traffic into the metro area, says Angela Garland. Their first drive-thru trailer opened about two years prior in Washington, just half a block from the business’ anchor coffeehouse. According to the Garlands’ research, these trailers are the only drive-thru coffee shops within about a 30-mile radius.

The trailers opened their windows while cafés shut their doors, diminishing much of the competition, Garland says, and many customers who tried Exit 11’s coffee for the first time during the shutdown have become regulars even as other, competing businesses reopened. The couple’s customer base also grew thanks to businesses such as Allstate, Bank of Franklin County, State Farm, GenFinity Wealth Management and Riechers Tire and Auto paying for frontline workers’ orders.

According to the Exit 11 website, each trailer can serve 30 to 40 cars an hour. The drive-thru menu offers the same customized espresso and smoothie drinks as sold in the Exit 11 coffeehouse, which reopened June 1 with new hours, additional safety precautions and changes to the organic food menu.