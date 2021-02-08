Ethical Society of St. Louis Presents Lecture Series to Address ‘Reparations To Redress Historical Injustices’

A St. Louis-based organization continues its International Relations Lecture Series this month with a discussion on “Reparations To Redress Historical Injustices.”

The annual lecture series is sponsored by the American Association of University Women and the Tuesday Women’s Association of the Ethical Society of St. Louis. The 2021 lectures began with a discussion in January about freedom of the press and begins Black History Month with a timely look into how society might confront years of racial injustice.

The American Civil Liberties Union has described reparations as a way to address the damages of slavery and provide some form of compensation to the African American community, according to a May 2020 post on its website.

“If reparations are the right path for America, how do we get there?” the ACLU debates. “Numerous scholars, leaders and organizations committed to racial justice have wrestled with these questions and others ...”

Stephen Graves, a Black history expert at the University of Missouri, will speak about reparations Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 10:45 a.m. in a publicly accessible Zoom meeting.

Graves is the director of undergraduate studies for the university’s Department of Black Studies and teaches multiple courses on Black studies and politics, including a course titled “Race and the American Story.” According to his profile on the university website, his research focuses on Black political ideologies, social movements and the intersection of racism and American political thought.