Chesterfield-Based Author Pens Historic Novel About Courageous Local Woman in World War II

James O'Donnell – a good friend from the St. Louis area – sent me a copy of his fascinating new book at Christmas. Signal Girl: A Young Woman Answers the Call in Wartime Washington is a historical novel based on a true story of a 19-year-old St. Louis woman who left home to work in Washington, D.C. during World War II. Like tens of thousands of other young girls from across the country, she went there hoping to contribute to the war effort in some small way.

In no time at all, this patriotic young woman, blessed with excellent administrative and organizational skills, became the personal secretary to the top generals in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. Given far more responsibility than one might expect for one so young, she interacted with legislators, ambassadors, generals and other dignitaries, sat in on planning sessions for D-Day and other seminal events, and kept true to an oath of secrecy that she took to heart decades after leaving her position.

Along the way, the young heroine endured overcrowded living conditions, was exposed to blatant racism for the first time, and was even accused of aiding a German spy due to a strange coincidence. She attended embassy parties, hosted war bond drives, and volunteered at victory dances to provide entertainment for the troops.

Signal Girl offers an intriguing tale of one young person’s life in a war capitol. But, more importantly, it reminds us of a time when people from all walks of life came together to do their part, regardless of the difficulties or sacrifices required.