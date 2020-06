Black-Owned Businesses You Can Support in the St. Louis Metro Area

Supporting black business owners is just one way to uplift the black community right now.

Directories such as stlblackbiz.com and fortheculturestl.com have compiled a number of black-owned businesses in the metro area, searchable by category or location. Black entrepreneurs and allies are also joining a Facebook group called STL Black Owned Businesses, which was created about five years ago and now has more than 2,800 members.

Here are a few of the diverse metro area restaurants, boutiques and other businesses you can support today.

FOOD

Bait

4239 Lindell Blvd., Central West End, St. Louis, Missouri; 314.405.2797, baitstl.com

Burger 809

2619 1/2 Cherokee St., Cherokee Business District, St. Louis, Missouri; 314.899.5959, burger809.com

C&K Barbecue

4390 Jennings Station Rd., Pine Lawn, Missouri; 314.385.8100, candkbbq.com

Cathy's Kitchen

Cathy’s Kitchen, 250 S. Florissant Rd., Ferguson; 314.524.9200, facebook.com/CathysKitchenrestaurant

DSquared Bistro

2811 E. Prairie Ave., Jeff-Vander-Lou, St. Louis, Missouri; 314.405.8015, facebook.com/Dsquaredbistro

Emmanuel's Family Restaurant

4401 S Broadway, Mt. Pleasant, St. Louis, Missouri; 314.300.8884, emmanuelsrestaurant.com