Binks & Tinks: St. Louis-Based Baby Goods Business Crafts Handmade Teethers, Rattles, Loveys and More

Emily Linhoff was simply perusing Pinterest when she was inspired to create her St. Louis-based baby goods business, Binks & Tinks.

“I was a young, single mom, and I always wanted to have the trendiest stuff for my baby, but I couldn't necessarily afford it,” Linhoff says. “So that kind of inspired wanting to be able to provide that for other moms. I was just scrolling on Pinterest one day, and I saw something, and I was like, ‘Man, I can totally do that.’ I literally just ordered the stuff and that’s just kind of how it happened. I’ve always had a desire to start a business; I’ve just never know what exactly I wanted to do. I was like, ‘If I can make these, then I can definitely sell them.’”

Thus, Binks & Tinks was born.

Currently, Binks & Tinks offers modern- and bohemian-style binks (handmade pacifier clips) and tinks (handmade teething rings and rattles often made with wood or silicone beading).

“All of our silicone-based products are 100-percent food-grade silicone,” Linhoff says. “They are all BPA-free, safe to chew on and then all of our wood products are, again, safe to chew on.”

Binks & Tinks also offers wooden teethers in silly shapes, such as a camera, tyrannosaurus rex, pretzel, car and more.

“Our wood teethers are coated in beeswax and mineral oil,” Linhoff says. “They are all pine and sanded and safe for kids to chew on. I have a local guy who makes all of the wooden teethers, and he does all of the wood beads for me, as well.”