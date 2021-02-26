Binks & Tinks: St. Louis-Based Baby Goods Business Crafts Handmade Teethers, Rattles, Loveys and More

Emily Linhoff was simply perusing Pinterest when she was inspired to create her St. Louis-based baby goods business, Binks & Tinks.
“I was a young, single mom, and I always wanted to have the trendiest stuff for my baby, but I couldn't necessarily afford it,” Linhoff says. “So that kind of inspired wanting to be able to provide that for other moms. I was just scrolling on Pinterest one day, and I saw something, and I was like, ‘Man, I can totally do that.’ I literally just ordered the stuff and that’s just kind of how it happened. I’ve always had a desire to start a business; I’ve just never know what exactly I wanted to do. I was like, ‘If I can make these, then I can definitely sell them.’”
Thus, Binks & Tinks was born.
Currently, Binks & Tinks offers modern- and bohemian-style binks (handmade pacifier clips) and tinks (handmade teething rings and rattles often made with wood or silicone beading).
“All of our silicone-based products are 100-percent food-grade silicone,” Linhoff says. “They are all BPA-free, safe to chew on and then all of our wood products are, again, safe to chew on.”
Binks & Tinks also offers wooden teethers in silly shapes, such as a camera, tyrannosaurus rex, pretzel, car and more.
“Our wood teethers are coated in beeswax and mineral oil,” Linhoff says. “They are all pine and sanded and safe for kids to chew on. I have a local guy who makes all of the wooden teethers, and he does all of the wood beads for me, as well.”
Last, but certainly not least, Binks & Tinks carries loveys – soft, cotton muslin fabric attached to a pine ring – made by Linhoff’s mom.
"I am happy and excited to kind of keep it in the family and not have to do a ton of wholesale purchasing outside,” says Linhoff, who anticipates new product drops every three to four weeks. “I just want to be budget-friendly, and I especially have a strong passion for young, single moms and being able to have the newest and trendiest stuff.
"I have really recently grown to know the importance of the small business community and how important it is to shop small — because when I think of shopping small, I think of I am helping this person pay their water bill. That is kind of how I view it, and I think that shopping small is so important, especially in crazy times like now.”
Binks & Tinks, binksandtinks.com