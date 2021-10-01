‘Bare Hands Rescue’ Highlights Wildlife Animal Rescues in St. Louis

Bare Hands Rescue, which premiered in August on the TV channel Animal Planet and the Discovery+ streaming service, plus Animal Planet GO and additional streaming platforms, takes a closer look at wildlife rescue in the metro area.

The star of the TV show, Michael Beran, teamed with Michael Francis of Michael D. Francis Presents, a local production company, to majorly impact the local economy by bringing the series, which spotlights unique animal rescues, to St. Louis.

“[Beran’s] work translates to television so well because he is a genuine, great character,” Francis says. “He does a lot of things that most of us wouldn’t do. He is capable of explaining what he is doing – and he likes to talk. He has such knowledge about the animals.”

Beran runs the Wildlife Command Center and four additional related divisions: Pest Command Center (rescuing people from insects), Raptor Rescue Inc. (rescue operations for birds of prey), Avian Strike Force (nuisance avian work) and Wildlife Command Center Movie Animals (animal training for film, theater and commercial work).

“I rescue people from wild animals, mostly barehanded,” Beran says. “I get a lot of flak for using bare hands, but I don’t harm the animals, like some equipment can. I have a fondness for reptiles. The tongs we have available to use are really good, and most people should use them. However, you can break a snake’s ribs pretty easily, especially with metal tongs.”

From chipmunks in the chimney to a coyote in the kitchen, Beran has seen a wide range of animal disturbances inside homes and businesses. Alongside his family and experienced technicians, Beran captures critters of all sorts and provides them first aid at the Wildlife Command Center until they can be released into a safer environment.