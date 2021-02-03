Apply to Win Free Rent at a Storefront in Richmond Heights’ The Boulevard

Buying, or even renting, a brick-and-mortar location for your big dream of a business may seem colossal during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Pop Local by Edwards Realty Company is ready to give one business a big break — up to three months of free rent to a storefront at The Boulevard in Richmond Heights.

“The inspiration came from seeing how small businesses reacted to the pandemic and reinforced just how vital they are to the fabric of our communities,” says Ramzi Hassan, president of Edwards Realty Company. “We wanted to continue to foster that creativity and ingenuity by utilizing the resources that we have — vacant space that we could use to launch an impressive concept.”

Applications for this opportunity are open through the Pop Local website until Feb. 19, with finalists announced in early March and the winner announced later that month. Although the finalists will be selected by a panel of guest judges — Gilberto Pinela of Cortex Innovation Community, Whitney Cole of Paint Nail Bar, Leslie Gill of Rung for Women and more — the St. Louis community will be called upon to vote for their favorite business as the winner.

“This is a great way for the community to show their support in real-time,” Hassan says. “The winner should be prepared to operate a storefront at The Boulevard. You will be in charge of everything from operations to staffing for the duration of the three-month pop-up. Whether you are looking to launch a new idea or if you’ve had an online business for years and want to take it to brick and mortar, this is the time to try your concept.”