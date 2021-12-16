Angad Arts Hotel Partners With Stray Rescue of St. Louis to Give Shelter Pups and Their Handlers Luxurious Staycations

Klaus the terrier blend excitedly rolled around on the king-size bed and cuddled his caregiver, Kathleen Kaminski, as they enjoyed the serene blue-hued hotel room overlooking the glow of St. Louis’ Fabulous Fox Theatre.

It was a special night at the Grand Center Arts District’s luxurious Angad Arts Hotel, courtesy of its partnership with Stray Rescue of St. Louis.

“Klaus and I were amazed with the gorgeous views we had of the Fox Theatre from our dining area and of downtown from our bedroom,” Kaminski recalls. “We soaked up the comfort of the blue room while watching the NFL channels. Seeing him roll around on the bed and getting to cuddle was one of my happiest moments.”

The complimentary boutique hotel stay for local shelter dogs and their St. Louis caregivers started when Stacey Howlett, Angad’s general manager, spoke with Stray Rescue’s director of marketing, Natalie Thomson. Angad, which has always had a “pup package,” was looking to build on its pet-friendly policy, when Howlett spotted a heartwarming social media post featuring a photo of a Stray Rescue volunteer with a dog sheltering from a snowstorm at a hotel.

“Back in February, we had a big snowstorm, and a lot of our caregivers and staff live far away – and the dogs have to go out no matter the weather,” Thomson explains, adding that that’s when Angad stepped up to be a partner – and not just during snowstorms. “[Howlett] said, ‘We would donate rooms to you guys if you would like to stay with us.’”