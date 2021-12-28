8 St. Louis Businesses Ready to Help You Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2022

A new year means a new set of resolutions to make, track and meet. The accompanying guide will help you find fresh ways to support metro area ventures while meeting your goals for self-improvement.
So check out these locally inspired ideas for New Year’s resolutions to make 2022 your best year yet!
If you’d like to perfect your cooking technique …
Make sure you check out Kitchen Conservatory. Located in Clayton, this hands-on business offers more than 900 different cooking classes throughout the year. From demonstrations to full-participation instruction to themed menus at every level of mastery, there’s always something to learn here.
Kitchen Conservatory, 8021 Clayton Road, St. Louis, 314-862-2665, kitchenconservatory.com
If you want to become an early riser …
Get an assist from the likes of Blueprint Coffee. This long-heralded roasting company/café is known for its carefully curated and crafted collection of coffee beans and artisanal teas. Plus, with elevated brewing brands like Baratza and Bonavita in stock, you’ll have no trouble boosting your a.m. caffeine buzz. Blueprint has three locations throughout the metro area.
Blueprint Coffee, multiple locations, 314-266-6808, blueprintcoffee.com
If you want to upgrade your fitness routine …
Schedule a class at The Boxing Gym. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or new to pugilism, the instructors at this gym in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood will help you meet your fitness goals while using personal training, cardio fitness and technical instruction.
The Boxing Gym, 4151 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, 314-534-9200, theboxinggym-stl.com
If you want to read more …
Start by browsing Left Bank Books. This local favorite was founded in 1969 and features an incredible collection of fiction, nonfiction, used books, gifts and more – making it the ideal spot to find your next page-turner.
Left Bank Books, 399 N. Euclid St., St. Louis, 314-367-6731, left-bank.com
If you want to spend more time outdoors …
Book a ride with Big Muddy Adventures. The crew behind this Missouri river tour business recently opened its own bricks-and-mortar shop, which means not only that you can now find all the latest paddling and floating gear locally but also that you can meet fellow river rats along Missouri’s waterways. The perfect excuse to get off social media and onto the water.
Big Muddy Adventures, 4662 Washington Blvd., St. Louis, 314-896-4262, 2muddy.com
If you want to see more live music …
See a show or two at Hammerstone’s. Nestled in St. Louis’ funky Soulard neighborhood, this blues club features live music every night, as well as in the afternoons on weekends, plus a full menu with 12 beers on tap, a lively patio and plenty more.
Hammerstone’s, 2028 S. Ninth St., St. Louis, 314-773-5565, hammerstones.net
If you want to expand your art collection …
Head to the ERG Gallery in historic Dellwood. This impressive, minority-owned gallery was just established in November and specializes in unique and eclectic displays. Visitors can swing by the studio or reach out online to learn more about purchasing pieces to spruce up any space in their homes.
ERG Gallery, 10438 W. Florissant Ave., St. Louis, erg.gallery
If you want to support the local performing arts …
Purchase tickets for the St. Louis Opera Theater’s 2022 festival season. In 2022, attendees can expect dazzling performances like Carmen (May 21 to June 25), The Magic Flute (May 28 to June 26) and Harvey Milk (June 11 to 25), plus a concert celebrating Black Music Month and so much more.
St. Louis Opera Theater, Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts, 130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, 314-961-0644, opera-stl.org