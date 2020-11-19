2020 Holiday Cards You Can Buy to Support St. Louis Area Charities

Send the warmest of wishes this holiday season to family and friends, near and far, with these holiday cards in support of local nonprofits and charitable organizations.

BIRTHRIGHT COUNSELING

314-962-5300, birthrightstl.org

Set of 15 for $10

This card benefits Birthright Counseling in its efforts to provide free and professional counseling, including practical assistance, to mothers who face an untimely pregnancy.

EPWORTH CHILDREN & FAMILY SERVICES

314-918-3396, epworth.org

Set of 10 for $10, plus postage if mailed

This card supports Epworth in its mission to aid youths and families as they work toward self-sufficiency through a focus on health, housing, education and employment.

FOREST PARK FOREVER

314-561-3298, forestparkforever.org/holidaycards

Set of 20 for $30, with free FedEx ground shipping; members receive a 10 percent discount; orders of 10 or more sets receive free silver foil seals and personalization

Inside Message: “Best wishes for a peaceful holiday season and a happy and safe New Year.”

This card, professionally printed on recycled paper, helps to sustain Forest Park through the organization’s efforts.