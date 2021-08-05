Anniversary Announcement: Jacquelyn & Nick Carter

On June 10 in 1961, John P. (Nick) Carter married Jacquelyn Roshel in St. Louis. This year, the couple happily celebrates 60 years, with their five children: John (and Bing), Mary (and Michael), Joseph (and Jennifer), Monica (and Ramón), and Timothy (and Margaret). Nick and Jacquelyn have nine grandchildren, including: Dan, Rachel, Cameron, Connor, Jac, Sadie, Elisa, Sam and Ceci, as well as numerous great grandchildren. Nick and Jacquelyn’s family is overjoyed to celebrate this special occasion, and wishes them many more wonderful years together.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Amanda Dahl
Staff writer Amanda Dahl has a love for all things beautiful, from people trying to change the world for the better to fashion and beauty to picturesque places found around the globe.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.