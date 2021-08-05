Anniversary Announcement: Jacquelyn & Nick Carter

On June 10 in 1961, John P. (Nick) Carter married Jacquelyn Roshel in St. Louis. This year, the couple happily celebrates 60 years, with their five children: John (and Bing), Mary (and Michael), Joseph (and Jennifer), Monica (and Ramón), and Timothy (and Margaret). Nick and Jacquelyn have nine grandchildren, including: Dan, Rachel, Cameron, Connor, Jac, Sadie, Elisa, Sam and Ceci, as well as numerous great grandchildren. Nick and Jacquelyn’s family is overjoyed to celebrate this special occasion, and wishes them many more wonderful years together.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.