Anniversary Announcement: Jacquelyn & Nick Carter

On June 10 in 1961, John P. (Nick) Carter married Jacquelyn Roshel in St. Louis. This year, the couple happily celebrates 60 years, with their five children: John (and Bing), Mary (and Michael), Joseph (and Jennifer), Monica (and Ramón), and Timothy (and Margaret). Nick and Jacquelyn have nine grandchildren, including: Dan, Rachel, Cameron, Connor, Jac, Sadie, Elisa, Sam and Ceci, as well as numerous great grandchildren. Nick and Jacquelyn’s family is overjoyed to celebrate this special occasion, and wishes them many more wonderful years together.

