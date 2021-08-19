Anniversary Announcement: Bill & Mary Frances Hebron

Mr. and Mrs. Bill and Mary Frances Hebron are celebrating their 65th anniversary this year on September 1. They renewed their vows in August of 2016, with Monsignor James Ramacciotti officiating. A luncheon reception was held at Norwood Hills Country Club to celebrate with loved ones.

Bill served as past president of Norwood Hills Country Club and past governor of the Missouri Athletic Club. He retired as marketing director of resources at Anheuser-Busch. The couple have four daughters and two sons (Fannie, Mollie, Tess, Bitzie, Bill and Edmund), as well as 17 grandchildren and two great granddaughters. The family congratulates the happy couple on 65 beautiful years together.

