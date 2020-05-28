Against the Odds: Jim Moore

Before 2013, Jim Moore never imagined setting foot in a food bank. However, a series of improbable events the same year not only forced him through the front door but also called his heart to support the cause.

“I got laid off from my job in a July-ish time frame,” Moore says. “I’m a bike racer, so I was like, well, I’ve got time, so I’m going to ride my bike.”

Moore set a goal to ride 1,000 miles in August. On August 30, though, already 950 miles into his goal, he was hit by a car at 40 mph.

“I was down and out for a few weeks, but when I was ready to get back on the bike and start riding again, my wife wanted me to get more life insurance,” Moore says. “Understandably so, if I was going to ride my bike.”

Moore says he had a physical for this life insurance on his birthday and, later that day, received a call that he had prostate cancer.

“It was a bad year,” Moore says. “I lost my job, I got hit by a car and had prostate cancer all in one year.”

Without work and with medical bills, Moore found his family needing food.

“My wife told me one day, ‘You need to go to Circle of Concern,’” Moore recalls. “It’s a food pantry. I did not want to do that. I’m used to making a ton of money, and then [here] I was going to a food bank.”

Approximately one year later, when Moore was hired at Spire (formerly Laclede Gas), he decided to thank the organization for what it had done for his family by joining the board of the St. Louis Area Foodbank.