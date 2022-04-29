60-year-old Kirkwood Man Set to Swim English Channel to Honor His Late Wife

At age 60, Jonathan Whiting of Kirkwood is setting out to swim 21 miles across the English Channel this summer to honor his late wife, Lori Whiting, who died in 2016 from a rare bile duct cancer. His mission serves a dual purpose, as Whiting will also be raising funds and awareness for the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, a nonprofit based in Herriman, Utah, that focuses on that cancer.

“When Lori was receiving treatments at the National Institutes of Health, she met an advocate from the foundation,” Whiting says. “This advocate is a survivor of cholangiocarcinoma – and so they became friends. I thought of swimming the English Channel, and my first call was to the foundation.”

Whiting’s wife has had a profound impact on her family and community, as evidenced by the left wing of Kirkwood’s Keysor Elementary School, which was named after Lori, who worked there for only four months before receiving her cancer diagnosis.

“That’s the kind of effect she had,” Whiting says. “We always looked at silver linings in our relationships. She was never afraid. She has taught me to embrace my fears.”

A lifelong runner and triathlete, Whiting will face an immense physical and mental challenge when he takes to the open water this July. He has been training with his coach, Carol Breiter, who swam the English Channel in 1983, to acclimate his body to the colder temperatures of the channel (between 57 and 60 Fahrenheit degrees, on average). No thermal-protected wet suits are allowed for the famous swim – only a protectant grease over a participant’s swimming garment.