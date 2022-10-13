Whitfield School Grows a Community of Strength and Support

How we collaborate and work with one another is a large aspect of adult life and something that is just as vital to learn. At Whitfield School, the curriculum is based not only around academic excellence but also on teaching students to be part of a community.

This mission is accomplished not only in the classroom but also through touch points with faculty and staff from the moment students enter.

“Every child that walks the halls is known by their name and their story,” says head of school Chris Cunningham. “We’re a small school. The sense of intimacy and family-like atmosphere is one of the big things that sets us apart.”

This focus on relationships and individualized attention is even more explicit in the school’s college counseling program. Whitfield’s college counseling team members work with students from the freshman year on. When students are given their individual counselors, those counselors will be mentors they’ve known for years, and that allows the counselors to better help students craft a college list that is specifically designed for them and their needs and strengths.

The small class sizes and intentional focus on collaborative work teaches students to work with and learn from one another each day.

According to Cunningham, the key to Whitfield’s academic approach is balancing challenge and support. Whitfield faculty have high expectations, but also provide the encouragement and support for their students to meet those expectations. “Because of the relationships we build and because the students feel so known, they can be pushed in ways that help them find long-term success.”

To help students become productive and confident adults, Whitfield emphasizes teaching children how to learn and ask questions.

“The pace of change in our culture means that the content you’re learning now may not be as useful and relevant in college or beyond,” Cunningham says. “Students 10 or 15 years for now may have a job they weren’t trained for. Our students need to be flexible learners to thrive in the 21st century workplace. So we teach them to be adaptable, critical thinkers, able to work on a team and be creative problem solvers.”

Whitfield also has an outstanding athletics program that stands out from its peers.

“We have strong, winning teams, but we also have a no-cut policy – you can just walk in on any team,” Cunningham explains. “We don’t require athletic participation, but if you want to try a sport, we’ll teach you how to play and give you the opportunity to have that team experience.” The same goes for the school’s theater department. “You can walk onto any production, and we will find a way for you to contribute.” Cunningham says. “Our size means that students can have experiences that might not be available to them at larger schools.”

Through intentional choices in its size and curriculum, Whitfield is cultivating and growing students around a community of trust, collaboration and innovation. “We really focus on character and kindness and fostering a sense of belonging in the context of a strong liberal arts, college prep education,” Cunningham says.

Whitfield School, 175 S. Mason Road, St. Louis, 314-434-5141, whitfieldschool.org