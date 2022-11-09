Webster University adds minor in chess, a rare academic program worldwide

Webster University knows chess. The private, nonprofit university based in Webster Groves touts one of the finest collegiate chess teams in the country and is home to some of the top players in the world. In September, Webster announced it added a Chess in Education minor within its School of Education, making it one of the only institutions in the world to offer an academic program in the 1,500-year-old game, according to a press release.
“Chess as a unique didactic tool that stimulates the mind, requires the use of logic and predictive abilities and helps students to perform better under pressure,” Julian Z. Schuster, Webster University’s president and an avid chess player, says in the release. “Chess is more than a game. It is an investment aimed at improving the educational experiences of our students. As the home of the highest-ranked collegiate chess team in the United States, it only makes sense that we would be the first to offer an academic program built around chess.”
The registered program aims to bridge the access gap between K-12 chess education and professional pursuits. Enrolled Webster University students can take classes online, with topics ranging from an introduction to the game to more complex courses that delve into the psychology of chess and artificial intelligence’s connection to the sport. Each also considers the sociocultural, psychological, technological and strategic significance of the sport.
It’s a fitting move for the university, as Webster is home to the Susan Polgar Institute for Chess Excellence, the school’s collegiate chess program also known as SPICE.
“Chess can be an educational tool for people of all backgrounds and interests. They can all benefit from learning this game,” says Liem Le, Webster University SPICE team coach and grandmaster ranked 20th in the world. “It can be a great global equalizer.”
Current Webster University education doctoral student Jonathon Singler helped lead the way for the establishment of the minor program. Singler longed for a chess education credit similar to other theory and performance-based degrees, but none existed.
Singler worked with staff at the university – including Webster University chess coach Susan Polgar and Basiyr Rodney, chair of the Department of Teacher Education – to bring the dream to life. Once designed, the program was brought before a Webster committee and approved.
Courses kicked off this fall semester, and while the program is just getting started, Le is pleased with the launch.
“The market for chess is huge,” Le expresses. “It has a lot of demand from so many perspectives. It’s not only a professional world – that’s not the only thing chess has to offer. In this program, we’re focusing on chess educators who can teach chess in the community, who will be able to apply it elsewhere, like scholastic programming and more.”
Webster University, 470 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, 800-981-9801, webster.edu