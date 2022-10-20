Virgin Hyperloop’s Pegasus Pod arrives in St. Louis County

The future of transportation has arrived at one of the metro area’s main tributes to past transportation.
This month, the National Museum of Transportation in the Keyes Summit neighborhood of west St. Louis County welcomed Virgin Hyperloop’s Pegasus Pod from the Smithsonian Institution’s “Futures”exhibition. Through Nov. 30, visitors to The William R. and Laura Rand Orthwein Education and Visitor Center at the museum can catch a glimpse of the latest and greatest in transit amid a collection of the country’s most historic modes of transportation.
“It’s very exciting,” says Jessica Hood, the museum’s community outreach and visitor experience manager. “It’s situated in our main visitors center and right next to our 1833 first rail passenger coach. It’s really cool to see the evolution – great for our collection.”
People are also reading…
The dichotomy between the 1833-built Boston and Providence Railroad Passenger Coach, the oldest original American railway passenger coach, and the Pegasus Pod is striking.
The Pegasus Pod – which is named after the ancient Greek winged divine stallion and which was constructed to demonstrate ultra-high-speed hyperloop safety for commercial passengers – looks like something from a Hollywood science fiction movie: a sleek white exterior and an interior designed by the world-renowned Danish architectural Bjarke Ingels Group that comes fully equipped with a television and other luxurious features.
And its technical features are even more revolutionary than its looks. The Pegasus Pod can reach speeds up to 670 mph, dramatically reducing travel times for destinations both near and far.
According to a press release, the Virgin Hyperloop completed a successful trial run in late 2020 with its first passengers, bringing the vision of a high-speed American transit system closer to reality than ever before. However, in February of this year, the company announced it would shift its development efforts from mass transportation to cargo transit in response to global supply chain challenges.
“The display has a timeline showing different large cities across the United States and how long it would take you to commute from city to city,” Hood says. “So it’s completely practical to live in Kansas City and commute to St. Louis. Ideally, they hope to get up to almost 700 mph. A large aspect of it is looking at zero direct emissions too, so the environmental impact would be great.”
The museum invites visitors to “encounter the Pegasus in full 360 degrees” and to discover “the technology that can transport cargo and eventually people at airline speeds with zero direct emissions – all enabled by a magnetic levitation system in a near vacuum.” The museum currently welcomes visitors Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (It will be closed on Thanksgiving.)
“We do get quite a few out-of-town visitors, so I’m not sure that everyone necessarily knows the importance of St. Louis and the heart of the country,” Hood says of the Gateway City, which has long been a hub for transit, cargo and commerce. “They always walk out learning about this part of America.”
Those interested in viewing the Virgin Hyperloop Pegasus Pod and the rest of the museum should visit tnmot.org.
National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road, St. Louis, 314-965-6212, tnmot.org