Variety Venturing Crew Launches Youth-Led Program to Empower Teens With Special Needs

A new program launched by the Greater St. Louis Area Council – Boy Scouts of America and Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis is already making an impact on kids with disabilities.
Dubbed Variety Venturing Crew, this first-of-its-kind program based in St. Louis helps teens with special needs access adapted experiences like archery, camping, crafting, fishing, horseback riding, rock climbing, science experiments and more, according to a press release. The program launched this spring and is open to participants ages 14 years or older and serves individuals living within the 30 surrounding counties in the greater St. Louis and southern Illinois areas.
It’s also co-ed and youth-led, meaning that participants get to have a say in how they play.
“This program is unique because the experiences and activities are selected solely by the teens, and the teens are also responsible for planning and putting on the experiences,” says Robin Diehl, senior program manager at Variety and advisor for the crew.
Modeled after the Venturing Crew, a popular Boy Scouts program founded in 1998, the Variety Venturing Crew is still in its early stages, so the people who make up the group and how they spend their time may change in the coming months and years. But participants and advisors alike are hard at work brainstorming how to make activities as inclusive as possible for everyone.
“We’re continuing to evaluate and identify ways to adapt experiences so they are fully accessible,” Diehl says. “For example, we recently purchased a portable ramp for horseback riding to allow kids with mobility challenges to easily get on and off the horses.”
Eight children attended the first session, which introduced participants to the Variety Venturing Crew and gave them an opportunity to elect its leaders. At the time of this initial meeting, the program had 15 participants enrolled.
The Variety Venturing Crew provides a safe place for individuals with differing needs not only to feel supported but also to develop character, to develop leadership skills and to make new friends, Diehl says. Parents of crew members have already noticed the positive impacts of the program after only a few short months.
“It provides my son with an opportunity to be involved in something that he wouldn’t normally have access to because of his disabilities,” says Jessica Rivera, a crew member’s mother. “It has been such a positive experience for our family.”
Enrollment in the Variety Venturing Crew is open and can be completed by reaching out to Diehl at robin@varietystl.org or by registering online. Donations can be made online, as well, to help support the organization’s efforts toward enhancing accessibility for all members now and in the future.
Variety Venturing Crew, varietystl.org/venturing-crew-application