The school season has finally arrived. As children settle into their classroom routine, parents in the St. Louis area may be eager to find ways in which they can further enrich their kiddos’ learning opportunities outside of school.
Between customized approaches tailored to your child’s specific needs to more specialized services, check out nine of the top tutoring services for schoolchildren available in and around the St. Louis area.
Tutoring STL
For more than three years, Tutoring STL has served 1,000-plus students by providing a wide range of educational opportunities customized to fit every single child’s needs. Tutorial STL offers a mixed-medium approach of in-person and online sessions for kids ranging in age from kindergarten all the way through high school and beyond.
Tutoring STL, 314-566-1170, tutoringstl.com
Bob Johnson Tutoring
While Bob Johnson specializes in ACT and SAT prep, his services extend far beyond standardized testing. The teacher-turned-tutor is a skilled mathematician whose friendly, tailored approach to education helps raise students’ test scores – and their spirits – as they progress through school.
Bob Johnson Tutoring, 314-646-9548, bobjohnsontutoring.com
Learn With Us
Learn With Us offers free tutoring by students for students, making it one of the more unique – and approachable – services available in the metro. While the 501(c)3 nonprofit is technically based in Florida, all tutoring takes place online, so kids can learn from high school and college students without paying a cent.
Learn With Us, learn-with-us.com
Fit Learning St. Louis
Fit Learning St. Louis applies learning science, precision teaching and curriculum-based assessments to students in the St. Louis area.
First, kids complete a comprehensive skills assessment that helps the team understand their core competencies and potential areas for improvement. The company’s learning experts then design a curriculum based on these findings, which ensures the services are custom-fit. Better still, this approach meets children where they are regardless of whether or not they’re gifted, average, struggling or need special accommodations.
Fit Learning St. Louis, 10425 Old Olive St. Road, St. Louis, 314-246-0540, fitlearningstl.com
Euler’s Academy
Though based in North Carolina, Euler’s Academy offers math instruction to kids throughout the country via Zoom. Kids can learn everything from basic mathematics principles to chemistry, physics, ACT/SAT prep and even personal finance, making Euler’s a one-stop-shop for all sorts of numerical assistance.
Euler’s Academy, eulersacademy.org
Teacher Ming
Teacher Ming is one of the most highly regarded tutors in the region.
The experienced educator has assisted students on their standardized test study journeys thanks to his specialties in math, sciences (including chemistry, physics and biology) and other subjects. Plus, with Google Review ratings through the roof, parents have every reason to give him a shot.
Teacher Ming, 1146 N. Warson Road, St. Louis, 573-482-3260
Mathnasium
Unsurprisingly, Mathnasium helps students navigate the world of mathematics. Instructors work with children to establish and build upon strong math foundations using both online and in-person tutoring.
Their approach is designed to meet kids where they are now, to make sense of their world and how they live in it. Plus, with more than 1,000 locations throughout the country – and many in the St. Louis metro, including in Clayton and Ladue – there are plenty of convenient options for parents and children alike.
Mathnasium, mathnasium.com
Eye Level Learning Center
Eye Level Learning Center is an international tutoring service that’s provided 1-on-1 instruction to millions of students around the world. Instructors help children learn at their own pace, which empowers them and helps youngsters gain confidence in subjects they’re struggling in or subjects where they already excel.
Sign up for assistance by visiting the Chesterfield learning center.
Eye Level Learning Center, myeyelevel.com
Teachers As Tutors
Based in St. Louis, Teachers As Tutors matches young learners with licensed educators to help them overcome educational challenges. They work with kids to close learning gaps between a student's current abilities and grade-level expectations by offering engaging lessons, providing expert instruction and regularly monitoring progress every step of the way.
Teachers as Tutors, teachersastutors.org