The coming of spring may impact bedtime routines, with even the most agreeable of children pleading to avoid going to sleep. Ready Readers recommends sharing “Time for Bed, Old House” with youngsters to help them transition from playtime to bedtime.
The book features a story written by Janet Costa Bates and deeply hued painted illustrations by AG Ford. Bates introduces the main characters and scenario succinctly, “Isaac loved the new pajamas he got for his first sleepover at Grandpop’s house. He loved laughing and playing with Grandpop. But he didn’t love the thought of sleeping away from home.” This quick set-up alerts readers to a main theme: being afraid of new situations, a fear felt universally by people of all ages. Grandpop’s techniques for helping Isaac can serve as a blueprint for all.
Grandpop leads Isaac through the house to turn off the lights. As the rooms get darker, Isaac notices sounds that are unfamiliar (and scary). Calmly and gently, Grandpop explains where each noise comes from, helping dispel Isaac’s fears. Making their way upstairs, they settle into a reassuring space – Momma’s old room. A beautifully affirming conversation between the grandfather and grandson leads to Isaac “reading” a book to Grandpop, even though he “can’t read yet.” The wise man assures the boy, “I bet you can read pictures. Just tell me what you see on each page.” The experience leads to everyone falling asleep.
As in the best children’s books, Ford’s illustrations set the tone of the story, using details to capture the house’s character and charm. As the story unfolds, the pictures reflect the gradual change of light in the room, helping readers and listeners slow down and prepare for the end of the day. “Time for Bed, Old House” is a book children will ask for again and again, and adults will cherish reading each time.
More than 12,000 preschool children in the Ready Readers Storytime Program will receive copies of Time for Bed, Old House, bringing the joy and power of literacy to our community’s most vulnerable children and their families. Visit the website to learn more at readyreaders.org.