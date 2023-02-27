March is Women’s History Month, and St. Louis locales offer countless ways to celebrate. Whatever strikes your fancy – from attending educational events to visiting local restaurants and shops, to getting the kids involved – there’s something for everyone.
For history buffs
Unsurprisingly, the Missouri History Museum is the place to be for women’s history events all month long. I Define ME Movement: Women’s Empowerment on March 23 is part of the museum’s African American History Initiative and features a happy hour, brief tours, games, performances and other activities to celebrate women and girls’ empowerment. The museum’s See STL: Beyond the Ballot walking tour on March 25 takes the typical museum tour to the streets – spotlighting the work of female writers, philanthropists, architects and more as seen around the Central West End. If you’re interested in seeing St. Louis with a fresh set of eyes, check out the Women in St. Louis Architecture program on March 14, which highlights the achievements of women architects, designers and engineers.
For foodies
There’s no shortage of fabulous woman-owned eateries in the St. Louis area. Kalbi Taco Shack, now in the City Foundry’s food hall, features the Asian-Mexican fusion flavors of your dreams with everything from burritos to bahn mi. Following the global-flavor fusion trend, Mayo Ketchup by Plantain Girl serves up Latin-American food with a fast-casual flair.
For dessert? Colleen’s Cookies, founded by the eponymous Colleen Thompson, offers a variety of both classic and unique cookie concoctions that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Clementine’s Naughty and Nice Creamery is one of the area’s worst-kept secrets, but the naughty (boozy) and nice (booze-less) concoctions are too scrumptious not to share. In 2019, the shop was named Sexiest Ice Cream by Oprah Magazine – an inimitable accolade indeed.
For sommeliers
Raise a glass (or two) to nonprofits empowering women and girls in St. Louis at Rosé Day STL on May 6. A ticket to this pop-up wine festival hosted in the Central West End buys you a “passport” to sample rosés from nearly a dozen tasting stations, plus a branded wine glass to take home. The best part? You can pick from a number of female-focused nonprofits to support with your ticket purchase – including Safe Connections, Habitat for Humanity Saint Louis Women Build, STL Ovarian Cancer Awareness and more.
Sitting and sipping more your speed? The Gin Room, founded by Natasha Bahrami, is a beloved haunt with indoor seating and patio space for enjoying your botanical beverage of choice.
For caffeinated connoisseurs
Let’s table the tea-versus-coffee debate and say each of these woman-owned cafés is worth a visit. Head to The London Tea Room to enjoy a casual cuppa with a friend, reserve an afternoon tea for a group or buy a bag of Naughty Vicar for home brewing.
Or, if you’re jonesing for some joe, Coma Coffee (co-owned by siblings Macy and Corbin Holtzman) offers a number of signature coffee creations made from beans roasted in-house at the Richmond Heights storefront.
For “shop local” devotees
Women’s History Month is an apt occasion for strolling (and scrolling) through some local woman-owned shops. Jumpstart your spring wardrobe refresh at Polished Prints with ‘fits for grown-ups and little ones alike. Graphic tees made with organic cotton are their mainstay – but given the company’s transparent, sustainable practices, the home and gifts sections are worth browsing, too.
Procure by the Women’s Creative brings a curated collection of goods from small, women-owned brands to the City Foundry. Stop by for apparel, teas and treats, beauty products, candles and more.
Looking to pick up your next read? The Novel Neighbor, a woman-owned and operated bookstore in Webster Groves, brims with personality and boasts an outsize TikTok following to boot.
For kids
Hands-on activities are a great way to keep little ones engaged for important lessons in women’s history, and St. Louis County Libraries are hosting dozens of kid-friendly events across participating branches. Kids ages 7 to 12 can explore the discoveries of women scientists at Changing the World: Women in STEM on March 16 at the Daniel Boone Branch, for example, and kids 3 to 11 can don their favorite princess garb to enjoy stories, crafts and games at Power to the Princess on March 25 at the Oak Bend Branch. (Though the whole month is a good enough reason to dust off the old ball gown anyway.)