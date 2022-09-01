These book recommendations for young readers can promote healthy conversation ahead of big changes

Going back to school is an exciting time for most children, but those who approach new beginnings hesitantly will appreciate spending time with you talking out their feelings. Ready Readers suggests two books to share with your children prior to big events.
Writer Emily Kilgore and illustrator Zoe Persico offer a story of self-doubt in their book “The Whatifs,” this month’s first book. The Whatifs, depicted as colorfully patterned insectoid creatures, attach themselves to people and whisper into their subconscious: “What if my dog runs away?” “What if I forget my homework?” and so forth. Cora, a piano student, is a favorite of the Whatifs because of her constant concern that something bad might happen.
Cora’s Whatifs descend on her in the days prior to her recital. Backstage, awaiting her turn, Cora feels frozen with fear. Stella, another pianist, sees Cora’s concern and gives her a great idea: Why don’t you make friends with good Whatifs instead of negative ones? The good ones whisper: “What if there’s chocolate cake after our recital?” “What if I play better than ever?” Stella’s idea eases Cora’s mind and allows her to work through the trickiest parts of her piano piece and receive the crowd’s applause.
This month’s second book, “Ruby Finds a Worry” by writer/illustrator Tom Percival, features an adorable and spunky title character who discovers something interesting in the back garden: a worry. Depicted as a yellow scribble with big eyes and a heavy unibrow, the worry is so small Ruby hardly notices it. But it follows Ruby home and begins to grow bigger each day. Ruby tries to ignore it – but it stays with her day and night. Soon the enormous worry is her constant companion, overshadowing all else.
One day in the park, Ruby notices a sad boy accompanied by a similar scribble, and she begins to understand that she’s not alone in her fears. Children should enjoy reading how Ruby and her new friend resolve their worry issues.
Ready Readers brings stories to life for our community’s most vulnerable children. Visit readyreaders.org to learn how you can bring the magic and power of books to St. Louis area children.