The St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum debuts new $25 million facility

On Nov. 2, the St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum reopened its doors after a two-year, $25 million renovation. The new 36,000-square-foot educational facility is four times its previous size and combines updated technology with powerful exhibitions to offer an experience that preserves the past through the present and into the future.
“We have a larger, most up-to-date and interactive permanent Holocaust exhibition,” says Amy Lutz, manager of marketing and communications for the museum. “We also have a new auditorium, special exhibit gallery, archives and research center.”
Planning for the renovation began in 2017. What Lutz describes as a long, rewarding process is well worth the wait for visitors. The grand reopening showcased a world-class space that features a slew of interactive exhibitions spread throughout the permanent Holocaust exhibition.
Also new are introductory and closing films that bookend the experience, as well as the Impact Lab, a unique space in the facility that brings the history and lessons of the Holocaust into today.
“Every step of the way, the museum is threaded with the faces, stories and voices of local Holocaust survivors, liberators and witnesses,” Lutz adds.
The museum is undergoing other key changes amid its impressive makeover. In October, the institution announced it had appointed Frances Levine as its interim executive director. Levine, who served as president and CEO of the Missouri Historical Society and Missouri History Museum from spring 2014 to this past summer, will lead the museum as it searches for a permanent executive director. Museum leaders anticipate a selection will be made in the coming months.
Another major update is the museum’s relationship to the Jewish Federation of St. Louis. Since its founding in 1995, the museum has operated as a department of the organization. That, too, will change, as each of them becomes an independent institution.
“The museum and federation, while transitioning to independent institutions, will always remain linked – literally,” Lutz says. “We share a wall and a collection of shared services [facilities, IT, etc.]. This separation will allow both institutions to grow together and better serve our respective constituencies.”
The museum’s leaders emphasize a key update to the museum is its enhanced focus on modern antisemitism. The permanent Holocaust exhibition features an entire gallery about the history of antisemitism and takes visitors through a narrative showing what happens when hate is allowed to grow unchecked. In the Impact Lab, visitors will discuss and consider bigotry, antisemitism, prejudice, propaganda and other contemporary issues. These lessons are especially vital now, as antisemitic incidents hit an all-time high in 2021.
“The museum’s mission is to use the history and lessons of the Holocaust to reject hatred, promote understanding and inspire change,” Lutz notes. “Each of our exhibitions allows the museum to accomplish that mission on a daily basis.”
St. Louis Kaplan Feldman Holocaust Museum, 36 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, 314-442-3711, stlholocaustmuseum.org