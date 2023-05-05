One thing about St. Louis? We will stop at nothing to help a friend in need. Back in 2019, the community came together to try to locate a beloved stuffed lamb – Lambie – that had gone missing.

Lambie’s handler and best friend is a young girl named Ramona, who has had the lamb since 2015 when she first arrived in an Easter basket. The two quickly became inseparable until Lambie disappeared one February day.

“Ramona and I took a walk around our neighborhood, and of course we took Lambie,” Bret Stelmar, Ramona’s father, says. “Cut to a few hours later, and we realize Lambie is missing.” Along with Ramona’s mother Bobbi, Bret frantically searched the neighborhood, retracing steps along the path they’d taken, knocking on doors and eventually making “Lost Lambie” posters.

A few days later, Bret was contacted by a local radio station, and Channel 5 KSDK also picked up the story and ran a blurb about Lambie in the evening news. “The outpouring of love and support from people trying to find her and help us was amazing,” Bret says.

Ramona’s birthday that year was a sad one for the whole family, but a few days later Bret uncovered a buried Lambie beneath a pile of toys. “We all had a good laugh-slash-cry about that one,” Bret says.

This last March, the little lamb went rogue again – this time in Tower Grove Park.

Bobbi had recently moved to the area and took Ramona and Lambie on a walk near the playground. “Somewhere on the way to the Chinese Pavilion, Ramona took off her jacket and thinks this is when Lambie was lost,” Bret says.

But the pair didn’t notice the disappearance until they arrived home, and Ramona worried Lambie would become cold and lonely in the park overnight. Again the family feared the worst – thinking their daughter would never see her best friend again. They drove to the park around 10 p.m. to search in the dark with flashlights but to no avail. Bret returned the next morning, but also left empty-handed.

This was probably because Brenda Koon, a skilled horticulture crew member at Tower Grove, had already found Lambie. Brenda has over 17 years of experience in parks, and at Tower Grove, she cultivates and maintains the lovely horticulture displays there, tends to chickens and beehives and keeps the park in immaculate condition.

“I found Lambie while on my trash run on a Monday,” Brenda says. “I thought [she] was just too cute to throw away, so I placed her on my truck. On Wednesday, I saw a posting on our bulletin board for Lambie and [realized] a family was searching for her.”

By that time, the park had also posted on its social media pages, so Brenda alerted her supervisor to the discovery she’d made. “He turned her into our office, where the family was contacted and finally reunited with their Lambie,” Brenda says. “They were very grateful to have her back.”

Bret thinks Brenda may have found Lambie before Bobbi and Ramona even got to the playground. “So many people walk through the park that we were sure someone – or something – must’ve grabbed Lambie,” Bret says. “We were just so relieved that it was the amazing Brenda who saved Ramona’s bestie.”

The family could tell that Lambie hadn’t been out overnight, despite her best efforts. She was clean and dry, and Bobbi rushed to pick her up as soon as the family got word she’d been found. “Many tears of relief were shed,” Bret says. “The staff at Tower Grove is awesome.”

“I am delighted and happy Lambie is back home safe and sound and that this precious stuffed baby belonged to someone,” Brenda adds. “I am also still amazed at all the support that poured in from the community and would like to say thank you.”