The Party Squad Offers Stress-Less Solutions to Planning Kids’ Birthday Bashes in the St. Louis Area

Courtney Schmitz and Katie Marler know the stress of throwing that Pinterest-perfect party, and that’s why these two local moms created The Party Squad, a business that can take the pressure out of your next party.
“The Party Squad offers themed and personalized tent or tepee services,” says Schmitz, who owns it with Marler. “Each package includes a tepee, blow-up mattress, sheets, blankets, throw pillows, themed décor and special thank-you gifts.”
And the décor is beyond darling – think fabulous florals, an out-of-this-world space theme, a stupendous safari, gaming galore and other attractions. The Party Squad also offers add-ons, like a s’mores bar, a candy tray, custom color-changing cups and custom shirts.
"We felt these options could really make the birthday girl or boy feel extra special, especially since a few of these options are a take-home gift that will last for years to come,” Schmitz says.
“We both are moms, and we are mostly inspired by what our own kids would love to see,” adds Marler. “We both have boys, and we wanted to make sure that there was plenty of options to have for both boys and girls. We tried to stick to options that can also be personalized … Everyone’s vision of their party is so important to us, and we want everyone to be just as excited to see their party as we are to plan it.”
Marler uses the boho theme as an example: “When I think of it, I might think of flowers and green accents, but our client may envision it as dream catchers and more of a whimsical feel.”
In addition to customizing packages for style and personality, The Party Squad takes each client’s available space into consideration.
“The tents and mattresses can take up quite a bit of space, so we also have options to use space-saving tents,” Marler notes. “Not every person or house is the same, and we want to meet everyone’s needs and give them a party they will love and remember!”
The dynamic duo behind this business just asks for at least two weeks’ notice to properly prepare. After agreeing on a theme and other details, The Party Squad shows up at a client’s home one or two hours before the party starts – or whenever they’re needed to set everything up – and then returns the next day to pack it all up.
The Party Squad, 314-420-9811, thepartysquadstl.com