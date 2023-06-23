Stella Stacy is a little girl who just wants to play. She was born with congenital heart disease that required surgeries, a feeding tube and blood thinners in the first few years of her life. She is still “medically fragile.” Charlie Gilliam is a little boy who just wants to play. He has Koolen de Vries Syndrome, a very rare genetic syndrome that results in his need for a wheelchair, feeding tube and nonverbal communication. Owen Schwetye is a little boy who just wants to play. He was diagnosed with autism and has sensory issues, speech delays and behavioral struggles.

All of these children have special needs – yet all still have the typical need to play with their peers and siblings. To fulfill that need, Erin Gooch is teaming up with these children’s parents, parents of other children with disabilities, Unlimited Play and Little Tikes Commercial to create Teddy & Friends Inclusive Playground at Queeny Park in West County.

The playground is named for Gooch’s son, Teddy, who was born with a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. Teddy has numerous physical, motor and speech delays related to the disorder, and both he and Erin were frustrated with traditional playgrounds where he found it difficult to play like other children. After visiting Zachary’s Playground in Lake Saint Louis last July, an Unlimited Play-designed inclusive playground, they were inspired to create an inclusive playground closer to their West County home.

“When Little People of America Gateway Chapter had a playdate at Zachary’s playground, it was mind-blowing for Teddy and for me,” Gooch says. “Teddy was 6 at the time and did not need my help to use any of the equipment and was able to play with his peers independently. Suddenly, we were someplace where he could do all kinds of things on his own. He said it was the best playdate ever, and the next day I called Unlimited Play and asked how to create an inclusive playground in our area.”

Unlimited Play is a nonprofit organization that plans, designs and builds fully accessible playgrounds for children of all abilities. The organization’s website states that it “is available to assist in the development of inclusive playgrounds that promote dignity, understanding and respect among children.” Gooch contacted local parks and arranged a meeting with St. Louis County Parks personnel and Queeny Park representatives to discuss creating an inclusive playground. “Queeny Park was planning to replace their aging playground anyway, and they were planning to make it ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant, but Unlimited Play takes that even further in terms of inclusivity,” she says.

Gooch and Teddy then met with Little Tikes Commercial to discuss the playground’s vision and design. Teddy loves playing board games, and the new playground will have a board-game theme with features such as giant Connect Four games and a chess-themed splash pad.

“I also created a focus group with about 15 other moms who had kiddos with a range of limitations and disabilities to talk about what their children need,” Gooch says. Ideas included “calming corners,” which are soundproof enclosures where children with sensory issues can still see the playground through clear walls but can take time to calm and regroup if they become overstimulated. The playground also will feature ramps, transfer stations between play apparatus, specialized seating and handholds, high-back swings and safe, spongy surfacing.

The group also realized that the playground should raise awareness and educate parents and children alike about how the equipment works to allow more access for children with various types of disabilities. QR codes on the equipment will link to videos that demonstrate the inclusive nature of the play experience.

The cost for Teddy & Friends Inclusive Playground is estimated to be $2.3 million, and Gooch says about a third of that has been raised. Gooch has an ambitious goal of raising the bulk of the needed funds this year in order to break ground in spring 2024. She is working with local organizations and businesses to obtain donations and grants, and fundraising events are planned, including an online auction with items such as the opportunity to throw the first pitch at a Cardinals game and diamond jewelry from Genovese Jewelers.

“We also want kids to help raise funds for kids,” Gooch explains. “We are asking the community to host a community-wide lemonade stand with their neighbors on July 16 with all the proceeds going towards the playground. Merchandise such as shirts and awareness bracelets are available to purchase and are all made by local businesses.” Shirts and bracelets will soon be available from @sweetmommablair and @beadandbandit on Instagram, and you can follow the playground’s Instagram for more information.

“Teddy’s Playground will be truly unique, and there’s been a lot of thought put into it,” she says. “It will be a place for all kids to play together while learning to understand and appreciate differences.”

Teddy & Friends Inclusive Playground, unlimitedplay.org/playground/teddy-friends-inclusive-playground, instagram.com/teddyandfriendsplayground