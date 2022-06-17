St. Louis-Based Shop Encourages Pregnant and New Moms to Treat and Take Care of Themselves

When Courtney Klein became pregnant with her son, she became enamored of education.
“I couldn’t get enough of pregnancy books, podcasts or apps,” Klein recalls. “I liked to track his size every week, loved taking care of myself and staying active, and generally really enjoyed my pregnancy.”
Once postpartum, though, she realized her preparedness hadn’t scratched the surface of that initial season of motherhood.
“As soon as I returned home from his birth, I realized what a blind spot I had for my recovery,” Klein says. “It was a lightbulb moment that if I, someone who was actively seeking the information, wasn’t prepared for postpartum, then what about other mothers who don’t have the interest, time or mental space to do the research?”
And it was this real-time revelation that ultimately led Klein to create Birth Order, a St. Louis-based online marketplace focused exclusively on supporting expectant and new moms’ comfort and recovery.
“We split our shop up into various categories, mainly each of the three pregnancy trimesters and postpartum, to allow simple shopping for customers who may not be experts in all things new motherhood,” Klein details. “Because of this, we are able to highlight products that they may overlook but can be incredibly helpful.”
Her shop sells magnesium oil, which Klein says her OB-GYN recommended to aid in alleviating leg cramps, morning sickness, muscle tension and more; C-section cream, which Klein says “is a top item that mothers tell me they wished they knew about when they were recovering from their C-sections”; FourthWear underwear, which has two pockets to securely hold ice or heat packs; and more. And in the future, Klein plans to expand her brand’s offering.
“I am in the early stages of launching a podcast,” Klein explains. “And I will be bringing some new products into the shop in the coming months, along with continuing to use our Instagram to host conversations with people working in the birth and postpartum recovery spaces.”
Ultimately, her goal is to set parents up for success.
“My No. 1 goal with Birth Order is to support new parents through this transitional time by setting them up for a successful postpartum experience, whatever that means to them,” Klein explains, “and to encourage their support systems to keep mom’s needs in mind when gifting at baby showers and visiting in those early months. I like to say that all babies really need are a happy and healthy parent, so you can’t go wrong by staying focused on mom instead of buying her another onesie!”
Birth Order, birthorder.shop