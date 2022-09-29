St. Joseph’s Academy hosts haircutting event for donations to Children With Hair Loss

For more than a decade, members of the St. Joseph’s Academy community have grown out their hair and then gathered to cheer as it’s cut off.
This year, more than 25 students, faculty, staff and alumni donated locks to support Children With Hair Loss, a nonprofit organization that provides human hair replacements at no cost to children and young adults facing medically related hair loss. Dubbed “SJA Rocks the Bob,” the biennial event is led by the young people who make up the student body at St. Joseph’s, a Catholic college preparatory high school in Frontenac for girls.
“As with almost all of our campus ministry programming, this event is student-driven,” says Anna Hotop, director of campus ministry at St. Joseph’s. “Our Angels work to plan and implement SJA Rocks the Bob by coming up with creative ways to educate our student body on the organization we donate to and encourage and support their peers to donate.”
People are also reading…
In addition to planning the project and prepping for the event, students dedicate time during campus ministry sessions to measure ponytails in the days leading up to the event. This work before the event helps give potential donors a better idea of how many inches they’d like to give away, keeping in mind that all hair donations should be 8-plus inches.
Hundreds of participants have donated hair since the event’s launch in 2009. SJA Rocks the Bob kicks off on what’s traditionally known as St. Joe Day. The entire school of 570 students and 80 faculty celebrates its namesake patron saint with festivities of all kinds, including the hair donation event in the morning.
This year, Molly Dressel, a member of the class of 2023, spoke at the beginning of the event about receiving a wig for herself, and Hotop says that her impactful words inspired hesitant students to donate. The speech set the tone for another successful Rocks the Bob.
“There is definitely a flurry of activity during the haircutting – a lot of cheering going on, friends coming up to show support for someone donating their hair, last-minute donors jumping out of their seats,” Hotop says. “We have volunteers measuring hair on the sidelines and hair stylists who have come in to donate their time cutting.”
Amid the before-and-after photo shoots, raucous cheering and other activity, Hotop admits that the charitable event more closely resembles a pep rally. It’s this spirit of giving and community that propels St. Joseph’s, which is motivated by its motto of “Not I, But We” – a phrase which Hotop says is “derived from the call of the Sisters of St. Joseph to ‘serve the Dear Neighbor without distinction.’”
“Our students are challenged to recognize that they are a vital part of a community, here at school, but also of a larger community outside this building,” she says. “It’s not just about the needs of one individual, but what we can do to help others. Each day, the St. Joe student is called to live out ‘Not I, But We’ in all aspects of her life.”
St. Joseph’s Academy, 2307 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, 314-394-4300, sja1840.org