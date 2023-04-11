It begins with a mission – for the Girl Scouts, it’s to use their strengths, take on challenges and make the world a better place. For the Scripps National Spelling Bee, it’s to inspire curiosity and academic achievement. For Sassy? It’s all of the above. When Sophia “Sassy” Saleeby set out to choose her Girl Scout Gold Award project, her experience as a competitive speller came to mind.
“I was trying to think of problems that I wanted to address in my community,” says the Ladue Horton Watkins High School senior. “I realized that, in the spelling bee, most of the kids that excel at national competitions at really, really high levels have private coaches or access to costly spelling resources online. So I thought, quite frankly, this is unfair; a lot of families don’t have the money to pay for this.”
Saleeby is no stranger to the spelling bee world. She began spelling competitively in the second grade, won her school bees and made it to St. Louis Regional Finals before competing at the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2019, where she placed 51st out of 562 contestants.
“I didn’t use private tutors or expensive spelling services myself, but I had family members who could take out time from their schedules to help me review words.” Alongside financial disparities, not having a parent who is able or willing to help with studying and preparation can prohibit some students from participating in bees as well, Saleeby explains.
“Spelling’s been important for me academically and also as my community because I met a lot of friends through spelling,” she says. “I wanted to create Spelling with Sassy to try and bridge this gap [by creating] a free, quality resource to get kids thinking about how to improve their spelling at a more advanced level. But also, I just wanted to get kids excited about spelling.”
To say that Spelling with Sassy has made an impact is an understatement. At the time of publication, Saleeby has distributed the free curriculum to more than 150 schools and enrichment programs in the St. Louis area and beyond.
“I contacted all of the different districts of education across the country to try to send my packet out to other states. [Through this process] I learned a lot about the education system and that some states are known as ‘closed states,’ which means that the Department of Education can’t implement [new curriculum] at any district level, and it’s up to each district and school to decide what they want. But I did get responses from Nebraska and New Hampshire, and they said they’d send it out to all their schools.”
The Spelling with Sassy curriculum isn’t just a list of vocabulary words or quick tips. Instead, Saleeby covers core concepts like etymology, word families and phonetics. She introduces readers to spelling bee basics and ways to get involved – all while sprinkling word searches, word scrambles and smiling bee characters drawn by her sister throughout the packet.
“I had a couple of people pilot test my packet; I think they were in 5th and 6th grade,” she says. “I got some constructive feedback on how to make it more engaging for kids by adding color and fun graphics to keep their attention. They were happy because there were games in there; it wasn’t a big block of text in which they got bored by the second line. I was really happy that it worked well from the kids’ perspective.”
Even though Saleeby’s project for the Girl Scout Gold Award is technically complete, she’s as busy as ever continuing to spread the word. During the last few months, Saleeby met with a representative from the Scripps National Spelling Bee to discuss collaborating on future programs and resources. She also partnered with Saint Louis University’s School of Education to talk to the foundation class about the importance of her curriculum and her journey – and because SLU Education is the new sponsor for the St. Louis regional spelling bee, Saleeby was also able to speak to spellers and students at the regional finals.
“I want to put a real person behind my resource,” Saleeby says. “It’s one thing to see a resource and another thing to know the person and the story behind putting it together.”
Although she currently has her eyes set on a pre-med track for college, Saleeby’s passion for getting kids excited about learning won’t be forgotten anytime soon.
“[Medicine is] kind of related because I like working with kids. I’m not sure about pediatrics because I don’t know what specialty I’m set on, but I’d like to work with children in some capacity. I have a wide variety of interests, and I think it’s super fun to build a connection with kids.”